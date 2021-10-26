Police make arrest in deadly shooting at southeast valley parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting from last week, court records showed.
Roman Johnson, 21, was taken into custody Monday. He faces charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Johnson is accused of shooting a 26-year-old man in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Russell Road near South Broadbent Boulevard on Oct. 20.
Police said the victim met with Johnson at the location prior to the shooting.
A request for a booking photo and arrest report from Metro police was denied due to an ongoing investigation.