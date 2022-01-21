Police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have made an arrest in an unsolved hit-and-run case from earlier in the month that left a pedestrian dead.

The crash happened on the evening of Jan. 3 on E. Sahara Avenue near Santa Rita Drive. The only information police had was that the driver was in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee. Witness statements, as well as evidence found at the scene, helped identify the vehicle.

According to a post on Metro’s Facebook page, “We started with a vehicle description that led us to locating the vehicle that led us to locating the driver!”

Flyer released by Metro police on deadly hit-and-run crash on Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo credit: LVMPD)

According to police, the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk and was walking in a traffic lane.