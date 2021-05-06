Police make arrest in child sexual assault case from 1995

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DNA helped Las Vegas police identify and arrest a sexual assault suspect in a case that went cold decades ago.

Matthew Laycock was arrested May 3 and is facing two counts of sexual assault of a child under 16 and is currently in the Clark County Detention Center.

According to his arrest report, he is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 16 on Nov. 29, 1995. The girl was on her way home from school when the suspect allegedly grabbed her from behind and directed her into the breeze way of a nearby church. The girl told police the man said, “If you do anything stupid, I’ll kill you.”

At the a time of the attack, evidence was collected but there wasn’t a break in the case until May 2019 when police got a match in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). The DNA matched Laycock, the report said.

The case was reopened but detectives could not locate Laycock who was reported to be a transient.

In early May 2021, officers encountered Laycock and learned he outstanding warrants for his arrest connected to other crimes and was hospitalized. The officers learned he was a suspect in a 1995 sexual assault.

The report said when police confronted Laycock, he denied ever sexually assaulting anyone and he asked for an attorney. He was placed under arrest.