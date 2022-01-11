Police make arrest after firework injures pedestrian on Las Vegas Strip

Police have made an arrest after releasing a video of an incident on the Las Vegas Strip that involved a firework being thrown. This image was taken from surveillance video. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police said Tuesday they have made an arrest in a Jan. 3 incident on the Strip that injured two pedestrians.

Police last week released a YouTube video showing a white Ford Mustang involved in the incident. Fireworks were thrown from the Mustang twice in separate incidents on Monday, Jan. 3, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A tweet by Metro on Tuesday said officers “have identified and arrested the person involved in this fireworks incident on The Strip.” Police did not identify the person who was arrested or the charges in the case.

The firework was thrown from on the Strip near Harrah’s Las Vegas just after 7 p.m. Two victims who were standing on the sidewalk sustained burns. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

In a separate incident near the Strip and East Harmon Avenue, someone in the car threw a firework at an orange Corvette, but the incident was never reported to police. The incident was discovered during the investigation.