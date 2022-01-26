Police make 300+ stops during North Las Vegas pedestrian safety enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police say they made a total of 361 stops during a three-day pedestrian safety event that resulted in several violations.

It all took place during the department’s Joining Forces campaign, on December 23, 30, 2021, and on Jan. 2.

The following is a breakdown of some of the arrests and citations that were made during the three-day enforcement campaign.

4 DUI arrests

29 Field Sobriety Tests performed

3 “other arrests” – reckless driving, open container in vehicle and traffic violations

100 speeding citations

17 jaywalking violations

16 driver license violations

14 registration violations

12 red light violations

8 driver fail to yield to pedestrian violations

7 insurance violations

6 distracted driver violations

4 reckless driving violations

2 seatbelt violations

1 aggressive driver violation

142 citation for “other” violations

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving or being a pedestrian. Campaign results were provided by the NLVPD Traffic Division.