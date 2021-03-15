Police make 127 stops in 2-day North Las Vegas pedestrian safety event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The North Las Vegas Police Department made a total of 127 stops — including a DUI arrest — during a recent pedestrian safety event.

Police made the bulk of the stops for speeding, stopping 61 vehicles during the March 7-8 enforcement event.

And they weren’t just watching drivers, as 14 stops were made for failure to use a crosswalk.

Three other stops resulted in the arrests of fugitives.

A full breakdown of the stops:

DUI arrest – 1

Fugitive Arrests – 3

Speed – 61

Failure to Use Crosswalk – 14

Pedestrian at Fault – 6

Drivers License Violation – 6

Red Light Violations – 6

Insurance Violations – 4

Due Care – 3

Registration Violations – 3

Failure to Yield to Pedestrian – 3

Reckless Driving – 2

Equipment Violation – 1

Distracted Driver – 1

All other violations – 15

Towed Vehicles – 3

Total Stops – 127

The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving. Nevada’s goal is Zero Fatalities on our roads. To reach this goal it is critical to always drive sober and make good choices.