Police looking to identify 2 suspects in alleged storage unit burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police have released photos of suspects in a storage unit burglary case. Police have been investigating the case for several months.

According to police, the man and woman are suspects in a burglaries at Life Storage in the 4400 block of Rome Avenue near N. Decatur Boulevard and the 215 in North Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: North Las Vegas Police Dept.)

Police were able to obtain photos of the suspects on two different days. On Jan. 8, 2020 used a code to get access to one unit. It is unknown if they had permission to access the unit. On Jan. 9, the two returned an allegedly stole items from several units.

The suspects are described as a Black man, about 25 years of age, last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, and black and white Adidas shoes and a white woman, 25-30 years of age, last seen wearing an orange hoodie with “Pink 86” written on the back, black pants, and black slides. She also had a tattoo on the lower portion of her back.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555