Police looking to identify 2 men who allegedly shot at driver near the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking to identify two men who fired at a driver following a confrontation.

According to Metro Police, the incident happened on March 5 at 11:33 a.m. in the 100 E. Tropicana Avenue just west of Las Vegas Boulevard as the two shooting suspects walked along Tropicana.

The men got into an argument with a driver in a blue Prius and at some point, pulled a gun, and fired at the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for the two suspects and the driver of the Prius.

Both suspects are described as Black or Hispanic male adults, 20-30 years

old. Suspect #1 was last seen wearing a red Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat, a red long

sleeve shirt, and blue jeans. Suspect #2 was last seen wearing a black vest, a white

sleeveless undershirt, black pants, and red shoes.

The driver is an unknown-race adult male. The Prius has gray duct tape along the back of the car.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Gang Investigations at 702-828-7826. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.