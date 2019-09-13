Police looking to ID woman accused of robbing business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a woman accused of robbing a business in early August. They released a photo of the woman they are seeking.

The robbery happened on Aug. 8 around 6:14 p.m. at the business located on Decatur Boulevard near Tropical Parkway.

According to police, the woman stole items from the business and when she was confronted as she left the business, she threatened the person with a knife.

She is described as a white woman around the age of 30, 5′ 7″, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tank top and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.