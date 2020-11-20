Police looking for truck involved in crash with unmarked Metro vehicle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police hope the public can help find a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash with an unmarked and unoccupied Metro police vehicle that left two people injured.

The crash happened Friday, Nov. 13 around 9 p.m. in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. A detective and citizen near the vehicle suffered minor injuries in the crash. The driver could face assault with a deadly weapon charges.

The truck is described as an oxidized bluish/gray colored 2nd generation Dodge Ram extended cab pick-up truck. The truck is between the years of 1994-2001 with large after-market chrome rims. At the time of the incident, the passenger headlamp was out and it had damage to the rear of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Dispatch at 702-828-3111 and ask for the on-call vice sgt. or detective.