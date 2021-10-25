Police looking for theft suspect accused of stabbing security guard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a security guard after stealing from a business.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Joseph Warren Cunningham is wanted by police in connection with the theft and stabbing which occurred on Oct. 24. Police said Cunningham, 24, stabbed a security guard who attempted to stop him as he was fleeing from the scene.

Police did not release any details about the security guard’s condition following the stabbing.

Cunningham is described as being 5’10 tall and around 150 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black beanie, red zip up hoodie, and blue jeans,

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com.