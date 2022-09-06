LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian with critical injuries late Monday night.

According to Metro police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Cobblestone Avenue near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive.

The pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a light-colored SUV. The driver fled the scene in the SUV.

The pedestrian was transported to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the SUV will have substantial damage to the left front from the collision.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-4088. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go to www.crimestoppersofNV.com.