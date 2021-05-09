Police looking for suspects after deadly east valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a deadly shooting in the east Las Vegas valley Saturday night.

One person was shot and killed near Vegas Valley Drive and Mountain Vista Street just before 11 p.m.

Police say shot spotter activation alerted them to the scene.

When they arrived, police found one victim in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Multiple subjects were seen running from the area shortly after the gunshots were fired. Because of that, we’re asking the public to contact LVMPD’s homicide section or Crime Stoppers with any information related to this crime,” said Lt. Richard Meyers with the department.

Police say “multiple Black males [were] seen running from the area in dark clothes.” Authorities are asking the public for help identifying the possible suspect(s).

You can leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers, (702) 385-5555 or visit the website.