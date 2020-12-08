Police looking for suspect involved in Nov. 25 armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need help identifying a suspect that robbed a business on Las Vegas Boulevard on Nov. 25.

According to police, the armed robbery happened around 7:30 p.m. at a business located in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Circus Circus Drive.

The suspect attempted to leave without paying for merchandise. When he was confronted by the victim, police say the suspect showed a knife.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as white man, about 5-foot 6-inches and approximately 130 to 150 pounds.

He has blue and green hair and was last seen wearing a black hat, grey and blue jacket, black pants and carrying a gray and black backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website to leave a tip.