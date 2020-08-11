Police looking for suspect involved in North Las Vegas shooting, 2 injured

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas Police is asking the public for help in locating a suspect that reportedly shot two men Monday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the 3200 block of Dillon Avenue, near East Lake Mead and Pecos. When they arrived, police found two men who had been shot.

Both of them were transported to UMC. One victim is in critical condition and the other is stable, according to officials.

Police say the suspect was already gone by the time they got to the scene.

Police detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence and they are working with victims and witnesses to get suspect information.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.