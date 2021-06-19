Police looking for suspect involved in March armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery in March.

Police say around 8:22 p.m. on March 11, the suspect entered a business near the 1000 block of East Pyle Avenue, near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard in the south valley.

The suspect, according to police, pulled out a weapon and forced the employee to give him money from the cash register.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He is pictured on surveillance video wearing a maroon baseball cap, a white COVID mask, black jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.