Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at west valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery that happened on July 9.

Police say it occurred around 9:25 p.m. at a business near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money from the cash register while threatening to shoot the employee.



Police describe the suspect as:

Black man, between 30 and 60 years old

5’10” to 6’ tall, with a thin build and shaved head

Last seen wearing: a black cloth mask, gray hoodie, black shorts and black shoes

Photo of robbery suspect released by Metro police.

Photo of robbery suspect released by Metro police.

Photo of robbery suspect released by Metro police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.