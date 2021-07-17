Police looking for suspect involved in armed robbery at west valley business

Photo of robbery suspect released by Metro police.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police need the public’s help identifying a man involved in an armed robbery that happened on July 9.

Police say it occurred around 9:25 p.m. at a business near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money from the cash register while threatening to shoot the employee.

Police describe the suspect as:

  • Black man, between 30 and 60 years old
  • 5’10” to 6’ tall, with a thin build and shaved head
  • Last seen wearing: a black cloth mask, gray hoodie, black shorts and black shoes
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

