Police looking for suspect who robbed a central valley business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is looking for a suspect they say was involved in an armed robbery at a central valley business.

Police say the robbery happened on Tuesday around 7 a.m. at a business located in the area of Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.

The suspect pictured below entered the business and used a handgun to take merchandise from it.

Picture of robbery suspect. Courtesy: LVMPD

The suspect is described as a white man, that is about 5’10” and weighs around 185 pounds. Police believe he is 25 to 35 years of age and has facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.