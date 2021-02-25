Police looking for suspect in Wednesday robbery in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect in a Wednesday robbery near the 4700 block of Spring Mountain Road, just east of Decatur Boulevard.

A man robbed a business at about 2:15 p.m., escaping with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as white, approximately 35-45 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall with a medium build, with brownish-gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a blue t-shirt, gray pants and gray face mask.





Police said no one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.