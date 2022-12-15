LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police released photos of a suspect in a robbery that occurred at a northeast valley business.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the robbery occurred around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the 4100 block of N. Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money from the victim, police said.

The suspect is described as being a Black male, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall, and around 120 to 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black medical mask, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, a black t-shirt, blue jeans, red sneakers and white gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.