Police looking for suspect in Monday robbery at business near Rainbow, Lake Mead

Surveillance images released by police of a man wanted in the investigation of a Jan. 24 robbery on N. Rainbow Boulevard. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a suspect in a Monday, Jan. 24, robbery at a business in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect in the case on Tuesday. Police said the suspect threatened the victim while pointing a handgun and demanding money at about 12:40 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male adult, 60-65 years old, about 5-foot-5, with a bald head and gray and black stubble on his face. He was wearing black sunglasses, a white medical mask, a gray thermal shirt, black pants and he had a black handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.