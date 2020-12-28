Police looking for suspect in early morning robbery at business

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at 3 a.m. on Monday in the 9400 block of West Desert Inn Road. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a woman who robbed a business near the intersection of W. Desert Inn Road and S. Fort Apache Road early this morning.

According to police, the suspect is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-8 with a medium build, last seen wearing a hooded mask, black jacket, black gloves, blue jeans and black shoes. Police released an image taken from a security camera.

The suspect entered the business near the 9400 block of W. Desert Inn, picked up items and proceeded to the register. She demanded cash from the victim and then left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.