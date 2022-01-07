Police looking for suspect in car involved in 2 fireworks incidents on Las Vegas Strip

Police are looking for the white car pictured in this image from surveillance video. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two pedestrians were injured on the Las Vegas Strip Monday night when a firework was thrown from a car near Harrah’s Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the case. The suspect vehicle is a white Ford Mustang with blue or purple racing stripes and a “Ford” graphic across the windshield.

The incident happened just after 7 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was on the Strip when the firework was thrown from the vehicle. Two victims who were standing on the sidewalk sustained burns. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

A video of a separate incident that night shows the same vehicle near the Strip and East Harmon Avenue throwing a firework at an orange Corvette. That victim did not report the incident to police.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information about these incidents is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.