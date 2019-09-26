Police looking for suspect in armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro is on the lookout for an armed robbery suspect from last week. Police say it happened at a business near South Fort Apache Road and West Sunset Road on September 18 at 9:52 am.

The suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at a worker and demanded money. He is described as a black male, 5-foot-6, with a thin build.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. You could receive a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.