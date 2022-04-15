LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they look for a suspect in a March 30 armed robbery at a store in the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Surveillance images of the suspect show a white or Hispanic male adult, 30-60 years of age, about 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a medium build and full sleeve tattoos on his right arm.

The suspect went into a business and aimed a firearm at an employee, demanding money.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.