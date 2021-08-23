Police looking for suspect after business robbed on Monday morning

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect after a business was robbed Monday morning near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.

The robbery occurred at about 10:30 a.m., police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male adult, 25 to 30 years old, 6-feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall with a thin build, according to Metro Police. He was wearing a camo and orange reversible beanie, clear safety glasses, bright orange ear protection, a blue New York Rangers hockey jersey with “Zuccarello” on the back, brown work pants and black Converse sneakers.

The suspect demanded money from the victim and threatened a firearm, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.