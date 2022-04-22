LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for a suspect who threw a large rock through a car window and injured two elderly women, one of them is 95 years old.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident happened on Friday, April 15 around 4:16 p.m. on Pecos Road near Sunset Road.

Police have released a video of the suspect in hopes that someone can identify him.

The suspect, who is described as a white or Hispanic man, threw the rock for no apparent reason and the 95-year-old victim suffered significant injuries to her face and nose, police said.

The suspect has a medium build, long brown hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants and open-toed sandals.

Police urge anyone with information on this incident to contact LVMPD South Central Area Command Patrol Investigative Section at (702) 828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or go online to this link.