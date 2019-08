Police are looking for the robbery suspect seen here.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro are looking for a man accused of robbing a business in the 4800 block of West Russell Road in Las Vegas. Police say he demanded money from the worker, took the money and got away.

Police say the man is about 5′ 10″ tall and medium build. He also has tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3591. You can also remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Information leading to an arrest could earn you a cash reward.