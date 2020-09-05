Police looking for robbery suspect who targets elderly in casino parking lots

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a 20 to 30-year old Hispanic man who has been targeting the elderly in casino parking lots throughout the valley.

According to LVMPD detectives, the suspect will drive into the parking garage or lot, approach an elderly victim who is walking alone, and push them to the floor as he takes their purse or belongings.

Police say he will then attempt to receive funds from the victim’s debit or credit cards.

LVMPD describes the suspect as a 20-to-30-year-old Hispanic male adult. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black baseball cap and a black mask.

He’s been seen driving a stolen, dark pickup truck with a white sticker in the rear window. The truck has a Nevada license plate, 174G05.

Police released the following photos of the suspect:

If you have any information about these incidences, or have been a victim of this suspect, you are urged to contact the LVMPD SAC Patrol Detectives by phone at (702) 828-9455 or by email at SACInvestigations@LMVPD.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website.