Police looking for robbery suspect in the north valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed a business near the 215 and Aliante Parkway last week.

Police say the man is described as White or Hispanic male adult, medium build, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, wearing a dark hoodie, dark jeans and dark shoes.

The man fled the scene in a white station-wagon style 4-door vehicle.

Photos: LVMPD

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.