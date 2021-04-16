Police looking for possible victims of child luring suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are concerned there could be more victims in a child luring case after arresting a 36-year-old man earlier in the week.

Shahab Afshar was arrested on April 12 and is facing a charge for Luring a Child to Engage in Sexual Conduct. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Detectives believe there may be additional victims. They urge anyone who may have been a victim of Afshar or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at

702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.