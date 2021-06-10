Police looking for more victims after man’s February arrest on sexual assault charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for additional victims in a sexual assault case.

Police arrested Adrian Navarro, 38, on Feb. 1 on a charge of lewdness with a minor. During their investigation, detectives found evidence obtained from a search warrant on a phone. That evidence indicates there may be additional victims, police said.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Navarro or has information about this crime is urged to contact the Metro’s Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.