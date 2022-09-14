LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who might be in severe emotional distress.

Crystal Gilpin was last seen on Tuesday morning around 6 a.m. near the 4000 block of Meadowglen Circle near Flamingo and Sandhill roads.

Gilpin is 39 years old and described as being 5-foot-6-inches-tall. She weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Metro police at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.