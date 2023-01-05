LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking the public for help in locating a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Alice San, 51, was last seen around 11 p.m. on the Las Vegas Strip near Mandalay Bay Road.

Alice San is reported missing. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police said she could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

San is described as having black hair and brown eyes, she is around 140 pounds and 5-foot-5-inches tall. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, dark pants and black dress boots. She was also carrying a black travel bag with a floral print.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Department’s Missing Persons Section at (702) 828-3111 or (702) 828-2907.