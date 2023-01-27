UPDATE: Metro police report Anabel Ceja has been located.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are trying to find a woman reported missing who was last seen Thursday night.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan police, 19-year-old Anabel Ceja was last contacted on Jan. 26, around 7:30 p.m. near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road, east of Eastern Avenue. She may be driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada license plate 965-V94.

Police said Ceja could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Metro at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907, or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.