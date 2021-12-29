Police looking for missing teen who could be in severe emotional distress

Jordan Headen is reported missing.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Nov. 23, 2021.

According to Metro police, Jordan Headen may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police are requesting that hospitals check their registries for Headen.

Headen is described as being 5’6″ and around 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jordan Headen and her whereabouts is asked to call Metro at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by emailing missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

