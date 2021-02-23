Police looking for missing 11-year-old Las Vegas girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Teiinie Clavon was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 18 and could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a purple puffy jacket, lavender shirt with Kermit the frog on it and light blue jeans. She is described as being 5-foot-5-inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Hospitals are being asked to check their registries and notify police if she is hospitalized.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

