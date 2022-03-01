LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered 79-year-old man.

Police are looking for Felipe Casales-Diaz. Police say he might be in severe emotional distress and needs medical attention.

Casales-Diaz is described as 5′ 9″, 164 lbs., brown hair and eyes, with a medium complexion. He was last seen on Monday, Feb. 28.

Anyone with information regarding Felipe Casales-Diaz and his whereabouts are asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.