Police looking for missing 73-year-old woman last seen in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a woman who has been missing for a week.

Isabel Valencia, 73, might be in “severe emotional distress” and in need of medical assistance, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail.

Valencia is described as 5-foot-1, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She is Hispanic, and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. on March 18 near the 8200 block of Haven Street in Las Vegas, near Windmill Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

At the time, she was wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and dark sunglasses, police said.

Valencia might be driving a white Kia Soul with Nevada plate 153H50.

Hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Valencia and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.