LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Monday afternoon on Boulder Highway.

According to police, Casey Decker II was last seen at 1 p.m. on June 6 near 4850 Boulder Highway which is north of E. Flamingo Road. He was wearing a red and orange shirt with solid grey sleeves, colorful shorts, red Nike shoes, and had a heart sticker tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at (702) (702) 828-3111 or Metro’s Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 during business hours. You can also email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.