Police looking for missing 18-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday morning and could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Zipporah Thomas, 18, was last seen at 7:15 a.m. on E. Flamingo after she left Desert Springs Hospital and caught a bus heading eastbound on Flamingo.

She was wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black shoes, a red watch, and black and red glasses. She had a gray backpack and was carrying a white Desert Springs Hospital gift bag.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Thomas and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to

contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during

business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.