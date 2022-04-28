LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who may be in severe emotional distress.

Ashley Moore, 16, was last seen on Tuesday, April 26 around 6:30 a.m. on Pennwood Avenue, south of Sahara Avenue, near Arville Street. She was wearing a T-shirt and lounge pants and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com