LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is looking for 14-year-old, Olivia Townsend, who was last seen near the 5100 block of East Sahara.

Townsend is a 14-year-old female with brown hair, brown eyes, five feet five inches, and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing white pajamas with a light-colored design and grey/pink slip-on shoes.

Police say she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on Townsend and her whereabouts, please contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.