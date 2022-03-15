LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help locate a missing 11-year-old boy who might be in severe emotional distress.

Elijah Arnold was last seen on Monday, March 14, just before 6 p.m. near the 200 block of Shadybrook Lane near Rainbow Boulevard and US 95.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and blue/white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro police at (702) 828-3111, or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.