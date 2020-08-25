Police looking for 10-year-old boy missing since Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Darius Williams could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical help, according to Metro Police.

He was last seen around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Twain Avenue and Cambridge Street.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green shirt, black sweats and black Nike shoes. He is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 77 pounds.

Police are requesting that all hospitals check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Williams and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.