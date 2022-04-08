LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are looking for a man who is missing and suffers from mental illness.

Police said 40-year-old Jonathan Mathiew Thomas was last seen Thursday, April 7 around 8 p.m. near his home on Balcones Fault Avenue near Centennial Parkway and Losee Road.

According to police, Thomas has the mindset of a 10-year-old and is unable to hold a rational conversation. He is currently without his medication and suffers from bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and psychosis.

Thomas is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man, about 6′ tall and around 175 pounds. He has a full goatee, brown eyes, short black hair, and bad teeth. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jacket with puffed ridges, blue jeans, and gray tennis shoes with an “N” on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Las Vegas Police Dept. at (702) 633-9111.