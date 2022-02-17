Police looking for help identifying robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people they say stole merchandise from a business near North Decatur and the 215.

One of the suspects is described as a White man in his 30’s or 40’s with a heavy build.

Image: KLAS

Police describe the other suspect as a Black woman in her 40’s with a heavy build.

Image: KLAS

Police say the pair threatened employees with a weapon during their escape.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.