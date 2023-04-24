UPDATE: The child and two adults that Meto police were looking for, after being reported missing near Mount Charleston, have been found. According to Red Rock Search and Rescue, who was helping with the search, Metro said the “family was located safe” and the search was called off.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for two adults and a child who were last seen near Mount Charleston on Saturday, April 22, around 11 a.m.

Police have released descriptions and photos of the missing adults and child. The man police are trying to locate is 39-year-old Chad Remillard who is described as being 6’1″ tall, around 225 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chad Remillard, 39, was last seen in the Mount Charleston area. (Credit: LVMPD)

The woman is 39-year-old Kalean Tarbuskovich who is described as being 5’1″ tall, around 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kalean Tarbuskovich was last seen in the Mount Charleston area. (Credit: LVMPD)

The child identified as 6-year-old Aiden Remillard is 4′ tall, around 52 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Aiden Remillard was last seen in the Mount Charleston area. (Credit: LVMPD)

Police said the three could be traveling in a 2000 tan/gold Chevy Yukon with the Nevada license plate 735V83.

2000 tan/gold Chevy Yukon with the Nevada license plate 735V83 (Credit: LVMPD)

2000 tan/gold Chevy Yukon with the Nevada license plate 735V83 (Credit: LVMPD)

Anyone with information regarding there whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.