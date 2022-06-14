LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who was allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles was struck by a driver in a pickup truck Tuesday morning at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. Police are now looking for that driver.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon, around 6 a.m. there were reports of a man standing on the sidewalk at the intersection throwing rocks at vehicles, one of the rocks broke a window in a Ford pickup truck.

Shortly after that, Lt. Gordon said a dark-colored Dodge four-door pickup truck drove onto the sidewalk, struck the rock thrower and crashed into a traffic control pole before getting back onto Charleston and fleeing westbound.

Lt. Gordon said the man throwing the rocks was transported to the hospital with complaints of chest pain.

Police are looking for the driver of the Dodge.