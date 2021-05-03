Police looking for driver following deadly hit-and-run crash near Flamingo, Spencer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue, near Spencer Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but died shortly after arriving.

The driver involved failed to stop and fled the scene, police say.

Officials believe the vehicle is possibly a white Mercedes with front end and windshield damage.

Westbound lanes on Flamingo Road were closed at the intersection for several hours but reopened at 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.